Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

MNSB stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 14,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,816. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $138.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.48.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terry M. Saeger bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $134,460.00. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

