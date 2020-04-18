Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mamamancini’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMMB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 25,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,440. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 million, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.07. Mamamancini’s has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.59.

About Mamamancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

