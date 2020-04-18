Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mamamancini’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.
About Mamamancini’s
MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.
Read More: Candlestick
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mamamancini’s (MMMB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Mamamancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mamamancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.