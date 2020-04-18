Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mamamancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS MMMB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.38. 25,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,440. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.07. Mamamancini’s has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.78.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

