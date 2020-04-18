Managed Account Services Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Managed Account Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,485. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $192.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4254 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.