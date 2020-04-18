Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of MPC traded up $3.50 on Friday, hitting $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,533,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,679,496. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

