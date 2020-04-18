MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRRTY. Barclays raised shares of MARFRIG ALIMENT/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MARFRIG ALIMENT/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of MRRTY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.77. 22,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,542. MARFRIG ALIMENT/S has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49.

Marfrig Global Foods SA operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Marfrig Beef and Keystone segments. The company is involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of animal protein, such as beef, lamb, and poultry; and various other food products, including breaded products, ready-to-eat meals, fish, frozen vegetables, desserts, and others.

