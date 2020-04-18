MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded MarineMax from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on MarineMax from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on MarineMax from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of HZO stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. 380,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,723. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $235.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,335.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $57,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,156 shares of company stock valued at $216,768. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MarineMax by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 54,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 115,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

