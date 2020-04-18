Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $87.00 at Robert W. Baird

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $83.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura cut their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.16.

Get Marriott International alerts:

NASDAQ MAR traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.26. 5,275,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,336,117. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.80. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,690,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.