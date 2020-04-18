Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $87.00 at Robert W. Baird

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $83.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura cut their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.16.
NASDAQ MAR traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.26. 5,275,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,336,117. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.80. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,690,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
