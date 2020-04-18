Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,754,179,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total value of $12,479,498.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,717,783 shares in the company, valued at $36,178,686,846.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,811 shares of company stock worth $100,452,526. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura cut their price target on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.68.

Mastercard stock traded up $13.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,269,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,118,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

