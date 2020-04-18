Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $79.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Match Group boasts of a robust portfolio of online dating services and enjoys a first mover’s advantage in the space. The company's increase in its average subscriber base, driven primarily by solid contribution from Tinder is a key catalyst. Sturdy synergies from Meetic, Match and PlentyOfFish bode well for the company. Increasing adoption of Tinder Gold subscription package is enabling Match Group to bolster subscriber growth. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, higher investments in Tinder amid competition from Facebook Dating are likely to limit margin expansion. Notably, the company is noticing a decline in new users above the age of 30 owing to the coronavirus pandemic, which is a headwind. Nonetheless, growing usage of video dating among younger users bodes well.”

Get Match Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTCH. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $80.00. 3,054,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,961. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average of $72.97. Match Group has a twelve month low of $44.74 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,333,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,952,000 after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.