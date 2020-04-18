Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $79.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Match Group boasts of a robust portfolio of online dating services and enjoys a first mover’s advantage in the space. The company's increase in its average subscriber base, driven primarily by solid contribution from Tinder is a key catalyst. Sturdy synergies from Meetic, Match and PlentyOfFish bode well for the company. Increasing adoption of Tinder Gold subscription package is enabling Match Group to bolster subscriber growth. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, higher investments in Tinder amid competition from Facebook Dating are likely to limit margin expansion. Notably, the company is noticing a decline in new users above the age of 30 owing to the coronavirus pandemic, which is a headwind. Nonetheless, growing usage of video dating among younger users bodes well.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTCH. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Match Group from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,054,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,961. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Match Group has a one year low of $44.74 and a one year high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The firm had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 12,130,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $996,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,978 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,707,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,300,000 after acquiring an additional 188,769 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its position in Match Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,473,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,012,000 after acquiring an additional 317,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Match Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,442,000 after purchasing an additional 444,253 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,213,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

