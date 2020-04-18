Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,479.48.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $21.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,279.00. 2,552,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,645. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,198.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,313.99. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $879.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.