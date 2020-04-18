Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,756 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.10. 6,467,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,317,431. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.62 and a 200-day moving average of $196.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

