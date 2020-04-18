Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,247 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after buying an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

Shares of MCD traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,467,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.54.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.