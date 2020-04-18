Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $692,799,000 after acquiring an additional 100,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $661,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.10. 6,026,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,464,821. The company has a market cap of $133.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.54. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.