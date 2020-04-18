Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 596 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,897,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,395,282. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average of $121.04. The stock has a market cap of $299.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

