Mechanics Bank Trust Department Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $132.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,303,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538,874. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.74. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $132.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.58.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

