Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $5.16 on Friday, hitting $122.07. The stock had a trading volume of 46,226,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,713,305. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4199 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.