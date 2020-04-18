Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.7% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 35,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,331 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,952 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 79,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 24,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.90.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $7.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.17. 16,119,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,181,438. The firm has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.89.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

