Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,942 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,337,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,179,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,392. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

