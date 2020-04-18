Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

ENB traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. 5,829,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,724,423. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

