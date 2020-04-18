Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $3.86 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 19,838,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,636,186. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.43. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

