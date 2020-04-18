Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $9.37 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,479.48.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $21.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,279.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $879.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,198.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,313.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

