Mechanics Bank Trust Department Increases Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RDL Financial Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 10,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Mastercard by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Nomura dropped their price target on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.68.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $13.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,406,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $258.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,717,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,178,686,846.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,811 shares of company stock valued at $100,452,526 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

