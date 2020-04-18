Mechanics Bank Trust Department Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 30,696,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,247,467. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $176.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

