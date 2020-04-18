Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 7,045 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,244,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after buying an additional 109,390 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 789,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,196,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,978,015. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.17. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

