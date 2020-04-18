Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 95 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMB traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $141.94. 1,942,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,443. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.69. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

