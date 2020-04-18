MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.70.

MEGEF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.95. 188,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,067. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

