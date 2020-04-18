MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.70.

MEGEF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.95. 188,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,067. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

