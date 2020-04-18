MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

MEG Energy stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.95. 188,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,067. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

