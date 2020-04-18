MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

MEG Energy stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.95. 188,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,067. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit