MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Set at C$3.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) has been given a C$3.00 target price by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MEG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering lowered MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.48.

MEG opened at C$2.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.52. The stock has a market cap of $745.78 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.13 and a 52-week high of C$8.07.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$760.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Harvey Doerr bought 33,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,000. Also, Director Jeffrey James Mccaig bought 16,200 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 536,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,351,224.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

