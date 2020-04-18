MEG Energy’s (MEGEF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their hold rating on shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a hold rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MEG Energy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities downgraded MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.70.

MEGEF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. 188,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,067. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

