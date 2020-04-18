Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.5% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,053,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,679,769. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $210.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

