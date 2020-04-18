Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 4.9% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,190,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,053,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,679,769. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average of $84.14. The stock has a market cap of $210.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

