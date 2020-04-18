Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 153 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $77.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,268. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

