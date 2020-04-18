Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 310 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $7.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.58. 7,982,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,551,616. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

