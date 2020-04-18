Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $291,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,736,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

