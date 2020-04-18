Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $410,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.50. 13,551,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,869,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DZ Bank started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TH Capital upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

