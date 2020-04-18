Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21,406 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 534.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,406 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after purchasing an additional 681,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after buying an additional 2,592,492 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.45. 10,732,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,878,194. The stock has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.71. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

