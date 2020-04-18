Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,503 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,503 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,518 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $282,410,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,726,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $931,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,225 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.44.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.01. 16,062,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,200,448. The stock has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $97.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.