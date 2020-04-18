Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $97.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Microchip is expected to benefit from improvement in bookings across industrial, data center, and automotive end markets. The company’s expanding product portfolio, driven by new product launches, will likely be a key catalyst. Robust adoption of 8-bit, 16-bit and 32-bit microcontrollers, also bode well. Moreover, the company is well poised to capitalize on synergies from accretive Microsemi and Atmel acquisitions. Also, new design wins for the company’s PolarFire solutions are expected to drive FPGA revenues. However, significant exposure to Asian markets amid coronavirus outbreak is expected to put pressure on revenues. Markedly, the company anticipates that the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic will lead to weakened demand for its products. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $2.78 on Wednesday, hitting $80.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,146,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,311. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $112.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average of $94.05.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 128,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Microchip Technology by 40.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 60.8% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 424,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

