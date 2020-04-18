MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments is benefiting from the stabilization of revenues in the company’s Light & Motion and Vacuum & Analysis segments. Moreover, the improving semiconductor market, as indicated by strong logic and foundry spending, and memory capital expenditure bode well for the company’s prospects. MKS Instruments is also benefiting from a lean cost structure. Moreover, the Electro Scientific Industries acquisition strengthened the company’s offerings in optics, photonics and laser markets. However, the company’s results are affected by headwinds in the advanced market segment, stemming from the United States-China trade war-related tariffs. Moreover, a decline in the equipment and solutions segment is hurting growth prospects. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MKSI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.74. 390,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,162. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.46. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $122.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

