Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.02% from the stock’s current price.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Moderna from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded Moderna to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Moderna from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

MRNA stock traded up $6.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.85. 32,220,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,221,191. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. Moderna has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of -0.52.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 855.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

