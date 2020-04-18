Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moderna from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Moderna from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Moderna from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Moderna to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $6.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.85. 32,220,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,221,191. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.23 and a beta of -0.52. Moderna has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $41.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 855.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.