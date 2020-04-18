Monero Classic (XMC) Price Reaches $0.42 on Top Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 118.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00005741 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and TradeOgre. Monero Classic has a market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $1,130.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00801695 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001183 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,491,440 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

