Monero (XMR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $118.11 Million

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Monero has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $58.05 or 0.00801695 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange, Crex24, SouthXchange and OpenLedger DEX. Monero has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $118.11 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 118.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001183 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,527,717 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange, BitBay, Crex24, Instant Bitex, Braziliex, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, Bitfinex, BTC Trade UA, Coinbe, Exmo, Nanex, Coinut, TradeOgre, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Exrates, Binance, Mercatox, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, B2BX, OKEx, Bitlish, Bittrex, DragonEX, Graviex, Liquid, Coinroom, Huobi, Bisq, Bithumb, Cryptomate, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, Ovis, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, Kraken, HitBTC, Bitbns, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

