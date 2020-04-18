Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.25.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.77. 292,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,383. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.94. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $114.84 and a 52-week high of $193.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,469. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,561 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $1,662,562.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 969,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,581,659.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,486 shares of company stock valued at $40,226,220. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,138,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,710,000 after buying an additional 187,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 908,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89,093 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 620,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

