Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Given New $75.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:MOG/A traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.50. 254,737 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.67.

