Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) PT Lowered to $75.00

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MOG/A traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.50. 254,737 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.67.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.