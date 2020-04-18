Morgan Stanley Boosts CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $17.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut CenterPoint Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.94.

Shares of CNP stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,588,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,313,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

