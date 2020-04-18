Morgan Stanley Boosts CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $17.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
CNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut CenterPoint Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.94.
Shares of CNP stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,588,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,313,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.
